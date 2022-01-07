Episode 278 - Take That, Casey!

With Casey out, Perry and Alex push on with a slew of games including Dungeon Munchies, Shadowverse Champions Battle, Shakedown Hawaii, FILMECHANISM, and a bunch more!

I (Alex) think it's funny that once I joined, all these boys are taking weeks off willy nilly! Interesting, ain't it? This week it's Casey, who is out treating a headache; that means it's my time to shine! BTW feel better Case :(

The daddy (Perry) and Boss Baby of the podcast convene to discuss all manner of video games. On Dark Arts, we got old-timey candy bars and some Mountain Dew love. Then, surprise Mystery History! Who wins? Who knows -- we weren't keeping score!

For our new business, Alex talks about the surprisingly strong Shadowverse: Champion's Battle and the flawed-but-beautiful Shakedown: Hawaii. Perry tells us about falling in love with Splatoon 2 and a neat-looking puzzle action game called FILMECHANISM.

Closing out the show, eShop Round-up and Poll Time. Be sure to send us your game of the year lists for our GOTY episode later this month!

