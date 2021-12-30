We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 277 - Holloway Knight

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - December 30, 2021, 7:12 pm EST
It might be a week late, but the wait for our present exchange was well worth it! We hope everyone had a fantastic holiday and we wish you a Happy New Years as 2021 comes to a close.

PRESENT TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIME!

Perry is back from daddeh duties to join us for presents on this year's (slightly late) Christmas episode of TNP. We got some dark arts and a couple tweets at the end, but this whole episode is basically all presents we gave to each other. If you want to see pictures (and you do, ya picklehead), head to the Discord. We'll post pics a day or two after the episode airs.

Anyhoo, happy holidays/Merry Christmas to you and yours, and Happy New Year!

