Episode 276 - Here's To The Moms

Pert's once again MIA, but not without good reason! However Casey and Alex hold down the fort on this festive episode with Yu-Gi-Oh!, Inscryption, Dungeon Munchies, and Final Fantasy XIV talk before diving into the mailbag.

Perry is busy having his baby (and naturally, is fired from the show as a result) so Alex and Casey have a cordial show together featuring some card games and listener mail!

For real though, congrats to Perry and his wife on the new baby girl! He’s still fired though#

We start off the show with some dark arts, and Alex has been home alone so you know he’s been eating good. Casey, meanwhile, continues to survive on fast food.

For games, Alex talks about the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Switch game and a cool indie deckbuilder called Inscryption. Casey gushes over Final Fantasy XIV and then shares some thoughts on Indie World shadowdrop Dungeon Munchies.

After the break, we got Indie World news, a jam-packed listener mail, and Poll Time. Gifts hopefully next week!

