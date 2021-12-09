Episode 274 - Simon Garfield

We got games! Yessir, seven in total. Ranging from Super Mario Odyssey, to DOOM, and even dipping our toes into Death Stranding, we touch it all this week. Oh and don't forget the return of a hearty (debatable) News Talk segment!

Oh hi! Didn't see you there. I take it you're here for a podcast? Well, come on in! Perry's buddy Zac Coté joins us this week for a nice little show featuring a lot of the games we've been playing and some news.

In Perry's corner, he tells us about his continued love affair with Mario Party Superstars and we have a surprisingly meaty chat about the merits of Super Mario Odyssey. Alex talks about Kentucky Route Zero (he just beat it), Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, and Death Stranding Director's Cut. Zac has words regarding Doom and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.That's 7 games!

We did some news this week, too! Stories on the docket are about Paper Mario, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Garfield. Poll time is a fun one about 3D Mario.

