Episode 273 - Featuring eShop Roundup

It's the start of the holiday season and we figured what better time than now for the triumphant return of the eShop Roundup! But before we get there we got games, some of which being Death's Door, Clockwork Aquario, Pokemon and more!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Balex "The Axe" Bulafi tried to get rid of the eShop Roundup, but we brought it back despite his wishes! For this week, at least...

Our menu today features a Dark Arts section about Krispy Kremes, Chicken Littles, and Thanksgiving. After that, we have a what-we've-been-playing which is, again, very large because of the podcast's Large Adult Son. Perry tells us about Clockwork Aquario, a cool, long-unreleased arcade game. Casey's big game this week is Death's Door from Devolver. Alex's main thing is Kentucky Route Zero (a very weird, good adventure game), but he also has thoughts on Pokemon, the Hori Split Pad Pro, A Short Hike, and Tails of Iron.

Then, eShop Roundup, finally! We close on Poll Time, which is about how much money y'all spent this Black Friday.

It's the start of the holiday season and we figured what better time than now for the triumphant return of the eShop Roundup!



But before we get there we got games, some of which being Death's Door, Clockwork Aquario, Pokemon and more!https://t.co/fkNNh7TLs0 pic.twitter.com/eyqZlkEe3k — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 2, 2021

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!