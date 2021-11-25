Episode 272 - Quality Of Death

The boys dive into the Big Brain Academy Demo, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and of course some more Shin Megami Tensei V. We hope everyone has an awesome Thanksgiving filled with all the good stuff, especially that delicious food#.

It's a holiday week so we got a shorty for you, but I (Alex) think it's still a really good one!

We start off with a Dark Arts segment about fried cheese curds and how Balex fares in a split vegan/non-vegan household. As for what we've been playing, Perry talks about the Big Brain Academy demo, Alex spends some time on Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Casey gives us a Shin Megami Tensei V check-up.

To close things out, Alex came up with a Poll Time that is not a poll but instead an open prompt: What is your favorite indie game of all time? Hope it gives you some ideas for any eShop sales coming up.

