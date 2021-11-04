Episode 269 - Triple B and Mr. Yugioh Save The Day

Kynan Pearson, of Donkey Kong Country Returns and Metroid Prime 2 and 3 fame, joins Perry and Alex for a full blown Metroid Dread Spoilercast!

Casey continues his trend of barely showing up for the podcast, and this time the excuse is "computer troubles." Can you believe it? Jkjk love ya Casey, but yeah he had technical difficulties so it's up to Perry and Alex to go on without him.

That's okay though, because this week we got a big episode dedicated to spoiling Metroid Dread! The great Kynan Pearson (who worked on a bunch of cool games like Donkey Kong Country Returns and Metroid Prime 2/3) joins us to talk for around an hour of discussion about the latest 2D Metroid game.

We go FULL SPOILER, so be sure to finish the game before you listen (Casey hasn't finished it yet, so he's probably gonna pull a Balex and not listen to the show this week). We talk about Metroid Dread's story, bosses, gameplay, map design, and where it stacks up in the grand scheme of the franchise. Speaking of which, this week's Poll Time is about that very subject!

Lastly, Perry announces the winner of the Pictooi contest and we announce that the Metroid Prime I Demand You is next episode, 270. For real this time!

