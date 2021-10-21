Episode 267 - Lipton Lagoon

It's half price appetizers at Applejims, Quick Bites for all! While it's certainly a banner day for the fans of Quick Bites, we also happen to take a big bite into the Animal Crossing Direct and NSO info!

It's a packed show with Animal Crossing news and a game show, so buckle up! It was so packed, in fact, that we didn't get around to eShop Round-Up again.

After some Dark Arts, Perry has us play a round of a game. I asked him to text me the name, but he didn't tell me so now all I can tell you is that you say the right numbers to trivia questions and it's Price is Right rules. As for what we've been playing, Perry talks Metroid and his new OLED and Casey has some proper quick bites. Alex has...a lot. Luigi's Mansion 3 (regular bite), Mario 3D World (quick bite), Paper Mario and the Origami King (quick bite), Pokemon Snap (quick bite), Lego City Undercover (quick bite), and the The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake (regular bite).

News and poll time are all about the Animal Crossing Direct and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack news. Perry's computer died (Mac user, what a surprise#) so Alex closed out the show this week EXCELLENTLY.

