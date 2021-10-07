We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 265 - Where In The World Is Balex Bulafi

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - October 7, 2021, 5:34 pm EDT
It's a throwback episode with just the OG boys, so you know it's gonna be a goodie. We got MindSeize impressions and some more Diablo 2 talk. Then it's Perry's favorite time of the year, Smash Direct time.

I've forgotten how to do these since the man who's only contribution to the podcast is writing these things is off, so here I am. We got games, we got news, we got a tiny bit of Balex at the end. What else could you ask for?

