Episode 264 - Buffin' the Bald Buster

The boys are all back together and diving into everything from the latest Nintendo Direct as well as a look at Diablo 2, Breast Breaker, and more!

There was a Nintendo Direct last week, and three boys got together to talk about it.

We start things off with a brief Dark Arts (sorry Perry :( I thought swiping your PopCorners bit was funny at the time) and then get right into what we've been playing. Casey tells us about the enhancements of Diabla II Resurrected and makes a recommendation regarding which Diabla game a newcomer should start out with. Alex talks a bit about Lost Judgment, a game where you, a grown man, get into fist fights with Japanese high-schoolers. Perry also shares some thoughts on a cool turn-based billiards-looking action game: Beast Breaker.

We had plans for a mystery game show this week, but due to timing that's going to be a next week thing instead.

For the second half of the show, we discuss last week's Nintendo Direct. That Mario casting was WILD, huh? Also, 3D Kirby! Bayonetta 3! Another bi-weekly rant about the early access state of Animal Crossing: New Horizons! And lots more. We also integrated Poll Time, Discord listener mail, and a bonus quick bite into the segment, and guess what? We had a lot of fun.

Don't forget to check out Metroid Prime in preparation for our I Demand You. Episode 268, baby.

