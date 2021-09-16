Episode 262 - Perry Counter

With Metroid Dread quickly approaching we felt no better time than now for a Dirty Mage Crossover episode on Samus Returns! We also get knee deep into WarioWare Get It Together before a series of quick bites.

This week we got GAMES. Because guess what? It's Thirsty Mage crossover week!

We join David up top for a Thirsty Mage segment all about Metroid: Samus Returns. We chat for about an hour about the merits of a game whose successor is about to come out on Switch. Opinions are all over the board on this one!

After that, the second half of the show is all about what we've been playing. I hope they edited the football stuff out at the front, but I don't edit the show so it's not my business to complain. WarioWare! Deathloop! Scarlet Nexus! Monster Train (for a few seconds)! Gunbrick!

And you can't forget POLL TIME! Do you want a new New Super Mario Bros. game or nah?

