Episode 261 - Lil' B's Lil' Brain Academy

Get ready for an appetizer sampler of quick bites with impressions on Monster Train, Dodgeball Academia, Final Fantasy 7 Remake (not Casey), The Forgotten City and more! Plus we dive into the mailbag to answer your questions.

I hope you're hungry, because it's podcast time!

Lot of quick bites this week to make for another action-packed What We've Been Playing segment (I don't actually know if there's a formal name for the WWBP segment anymore). Perry is in love with -- and Alex gives a solid recommendation to -- Monster Train. Alex then shares mixed thoughts on Dodgeball Academia and mostly-glowing thoughts on Final Fantasy 7 Remake. He also talks about the new indie darling The Forgotten City.

On the news: Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain, Game Boy NSO rumors, and chip shortages (the electronics kind -- though there's always a chip shortage when Jerry's around!).

Listener mail features questions about the future of user-generated content in Nintendo games and online play. Finally, in Poll Time, we discuss whether Nintendo has gone too far with Metroid Dread reveals.

Next week we're doing our Thirsty Mage crossover for Metroid: Samus Returns on 3DS. Feel free to play along!

