Episode 199 - The President Of Greenland

The boys get ready for the Big 200, but that doesn't stop 'em from rocking out to some Clubhouse Games, Radio Squid, and finally Jerry gives us the lowdown on Sunset Riders!

What was once thought to be a short episode, it turns out to be pretty much a normal run time thanks in part to some rambling, but also a bunch of games! This past week was our Patreon Game Night and we put Clubhouse Games to good use rocking out to President. It definitely takes a hot minute to fully understand, but once in the flow of the game turns out to be an absolute blast. Casey also put in some time with Radio Squid, his eShop pick of last week and don't be fooled by its cute exterior, this game is mean and you'll die a whole bunch (that or Casey is just terrible, either or). Then Jerk Jerkum finally remembered to talk about Sunset Riders!

Holy moly, next week is the Big 200 and we're super excited! We fielded some awesome suggestions for the show, but we think we came up with the perfect thing (or things). Hope you guys are all as eager as we are!

