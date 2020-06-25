Episode 198 - Gorbins Gorge

The boys have been busy with Burnout Paradise and Overland. Also we find out Perry's dirty little secret!

The boys are back at it again bringing a few new titles to the table. Casey's never ending quest to see the credits roll in Xenoblade continues, but he's tossing in a little Burnout Paradise to give himself a chance of pace. This remaster runs exceptionally well on the Switch and it turns out, it's also a ton of fun to play! Jerry's been playing something a little more slow-paced when he isn't playing Fortnite. That's right a little game you might not have heard of, Overland. This game packs a punch in the strategy department and is free on Apple Arcade!

