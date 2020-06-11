We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 196 - The Jank Island

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - June 11, 2020, 3:11 pm PDT
Discuss in talkback!

The boys have been busy jamming out to Clubhouse Games and Journey to the Savage Planet!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Casey continues his spending spree throwing down on Clubhouse Games to break up that Xenoblade gring. The presentation is simple but sleek and the games are a bunch of fun! Jerry failed to acquire his copy, but filled that void with Journey to the Savage Planet. However did that void really get filled?

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement