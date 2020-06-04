We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 195 - Riki's Arcade

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - June 4, 2020, 3:55 pm PDT
Casey caved and got Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition and Perry's been playing... Apple Arcade? Well apparently it has some solid offerings such as What The Golf? and Grindstone that surprised ol' Jerry.

There once was a man who had no desire to purchase a 90+ hour game that he had already beaten, but then like the weak man he is, ended up purchasing it on launch day and that man is Casey. He didn't plan on it, but he ended up with Xenoblade Chronicles DE and so far so good. Reliving the game is bringing back a flood of awesome memories and is making the 90+ hour tag not seem to daunting. Jerry... well Jerry somehow stumbled into the Apple Arcade to play some mobile games. BOOOOO. However, he was pleasantly surprised to find that it's actually a great service with a bunch of cool games. He gives us the skinny on Grindstone and What The Golf?

