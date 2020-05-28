Episode 194 - Xenoxander and the Pokemon Gang

Xander drops by to talk Xenoblade Chronicles (not the Definitive Edition!), Animal Crossing (of course), and Golf With Your Friends. Then it's time for another Thirsty Mage crossover this time with Pokemon RBY!

Boy Howdy do we have a jam-packed episode for you guys today! We kick it off with Xander dropping by and bringing a few games to chat about. He's been playing through the original Xenoblade Chronicles on the Wii and really enjoying it despite the tremendous length. In the downtime he's been playing Golf With Your Friends, although not many friends out there to play with... at least yet. Then we round it out with none other then Animal Crossing.

After a little break Xander runs off to do Xander things... probably playing Luigi's Mansion of Paper Mario. But we are quickly joined by David and Jordan of Thirsty Mage fame to talk about a classic. That's right, we are looking back at the original Pokemon trilogy!

