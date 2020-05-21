Episode 193 - Catch Up At The Mustard Cafe

Neal swings by with all his love for Paper Mario Color Splash in tow which leads us into The Origami King excitement. Also on the docket, Tales of Vesperia and some more Animal Crossing chat.

Neal joins the boys and he's been busying revisiting Paper Mario Color Splash. We think he likes it because he made a great video on just that. Casey needed a new RPG and found one in the sales bin. It's been a while since he's lasted played a Tales game, but for $20, Tales of Vesperia seemed too good to pass. Then like any good podcast living in the post Animal Crossing New Horizons release world, we talk about it.

