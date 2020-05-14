Episode 192 - The Premium 101

Alex joins the boys to talk The Wonderful 101, Spirit of the North, and a Mystery History!

It's always a pleasure to have Alex swing on by, so we figured since it was episode 192, it was obvious we had to get him on the show. We start off the show with plenty of Wing talk as well as a little Simpsons chat before getting into the meat and potaters. Perry has a Quick Bite as well as impressions on Spirit of the North. Casey dials up a Mystery History for the boys to try to guess and Alex dishes up the goods on Wonderful 101.

Make sure to check out Alex's book, The Conqueror is Scared of Death!

