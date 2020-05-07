Episode 191 - Downhill Trials

After starting off the show with some beautiful Wing Talk, we get into Casey's Quick Bites and then Perry has been jamming on Lonely Mountains: Downhill.

Wings wings wing! How else did you really expect us to kick off the show... c'mon now! After that tantalizing talk and with food on his mind, Casey gives us his Quick Bites. That involves more Animal Crossing and Trials of Mana, but it also means a LAN party featuring everyone's favorite, World of Warcraft (it's retail and not Classic if that makes a difference). Then Perry gives us the lowdown on the Downhill that is Lonely Mountains.

