Episode 190 - Gimme Dem Bells!

The boys get into some Nontendo with Valorant, but still have plenty to say about Animal Crossing, Trials of Mana, and Ninjala!

We continue the never ending Animal Crossing talk, but don't worry we have plenty else to chat about. Casey got into the closed Beta for the PC game Valorant and gives us impressions. He's also diving back into Trials of Mana, picking up from where he left off in the demo. Perry's been busy with something new as well and that's Ninjala. It's trying to be Splatoon, but can it even hold a candle to it?

