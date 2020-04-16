Episode 188 - Canadian Invasion

The boys talk Exit The Gungeon, Final Fantasy VI, and Splatoon 2. Then it's time for another down and dirty crossover episode with The Thirsty Mage and this time we discuss Gargoyle's Quest!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

We got another big boy episode this week featuring a crossover with The Thirsty Mage! But before all that Casey and Perry got a few games to chat about. Casey got to sink more time into Exit The Gungeon and it's been time well spent. He's also squeezing in some Final Fantasy VI as well. Jerry on the other hand hasn't played anything new, but did play Splatoon 2 for Patreon Game Night!

Ahhh who doesn't love a good crossover especially with it's with David and Jordan joining us from The Thirsty Mage. Last time we took a deep dive into one a Nintendo all-time great, but this week we dive into a littler known series coming by way of Capcom. Gargoyle's Quest is a fun little game for the Game Boy! So kick back, grab a pint, and enjoy the show.

The boys talk #ExitTheGungeon, Final Fantasy VI, and Splatoon 2. Then it's time for another down and dirty crossover episode with @TheThirstyMage (@FilteredGamer + @riskman64) and this time we discuss Gargoyle's Quest!https://t.co/9AWA8EIzWO pic.twitter.com/U3d1gwwIga — TalkNintendoPodcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 17, 2020

Make sure to check out The Thirsty Mage for all things RPGs!

Follow @TheThirstyMage

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!