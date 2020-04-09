Episode 187 - British Invasion

Mick Waites surprises the boys with a special Mystery History! Then it's Animal Crossing and Exit The Gungeon talk before being joined by our second guess, Mat Annal from Nitrome, to chat Gunbrick!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

We've got a busy one this week! First we're joined by our buddy Mick Waites of Four Horses and he brings with him a Mystery History challenge! Of course there is more Animal Crossing chatter and Casey gives his stupidly early impressions of Exit the Gungeon. Then we close out the show with a fantastic interview with Mat Annal of Nitrome to talk about their recent release, Gunbrick!

Mick Waites (@FourHorsesGames) surprises the boys with a special Mystery History! Then it's #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons and #ExitTheGungeon talk before being joined by our second guess, Mat Annal from @Nitrome, to chat #Gunbrick!https://t.co/ubQzXlFpQ5 pic.twitter.com/S34OGZIgTM — TalkNintendoPodcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 9, 2020

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!