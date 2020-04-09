Episode 187 - British Invasion

Mick Waites surprises the boys with a special Mystery History! Then it's Animal Crossing and Exit The Gungeon talk before being joined by our second guess, Mat Annal from Nitrome, to chat Gunbrick!
We've got a busy one this week! First we're joined by our buddy Mick Waites of Four Horses and he brings with him a Mystery History challenge! Of course there is more Animal Crossing chatter and Casey gives his stupidly early impressions of Exit the Gungeon. Then we close out the show with a fantastic interview with Mat Annal of Nitrome to talk about their recent release, Gunbrick!
