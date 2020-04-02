Episode 186 - If You Cheat, You Win!

The Bivs stops by to talk about early front runner for Game of the Year, RBI Baseball 20. Casey and Perry manage to get a few words in on Bravely Default 2 Demo and more Animal Crossing talk!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

It's always a pleasure to be joined by Danny "The Bivs" Bivens, but it's next level when he's talking RBI Baseball 20. This guy is THE guy to talk to about the game and helps to ease the pain of no real baseball. Casey continues his Demo run as he dives into Bravely Default 2 and Jerry of course has been playing even more Brain Training, but he talks Animal Crossing to keep us sane!

The Bivs (@dannybiv) stops by to talk about early front runner for Game of the Year, RBI Baseball 20. Casey and Perry manage to get a few words in on Bravely Default 2 Demo and more Animal Crossing talk!https://t.co/aJzRQVhVoj pic.twitter.com/IS3DroMqJs — TalkNintendoPodcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 2, 2020

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!