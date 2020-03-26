Episode 185 - Not A Flying Bird

I mean, come on... obviously we're talking Animal Crossing. But that doesn't stop us from getting into a little Trials of Mana and Wunderling.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

It was a tough choice, but we decided the show must press on despite the alternative of playing Animal Crossing forever. It was close though because hot damn, Animal Crossing New Horizons rocks. So much to talk about, you won't want to miss it! We managed to squeeze in some other games. Perry's been continuing his conquest of becoming smarter and while not playing Brain Training, he's been into Wunderling. Casey finally jumped into the Trials of Mana Demo... and lets just say between this an Animal Crossing, it's been a great week of games.

I mean, come on... obviously we're talking #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons . But that doesn't stop us from getting into a little Trials of Mana and Wunderling.https://t.co/WEOtJ3d7mH pic.twitter.com/PebYPInLnv — TalkNintendoPodcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 27, 2020

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!