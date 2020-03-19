Episode 184 - Indie World Report

The boys have been playing some indies and then break down the latest Indie World Showcase!

As we inch ever so closely to the release of Animal Crossing, the boys find them talking about none other than... Children of Morta. BUT it isn't Jerry this time 'round. Casey's been trying to fill that void before AC so he decided to check it out! Then with a nicely timed Indie World Showcase, we get to break down each game and talk about what looks cool!

