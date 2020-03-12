Episode 183 - Games You May Not Know About

Justin Nation is back and with him come 20 games from PAX East!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Justin Nation drops by with his normal dose of indie goodness! We're talking the 5 Word Reviews with Justin Nation featuring his top 20 from Pax East!

Make sure to check out all of Justin's work over at NindieSpotlight!

Follow @NindieSpotlight

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!