We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 182 - The Thirsty Jim

by Perry Burkum, Casey Gibson, David Lloyd, and Jordan Rudek - March 8, 2020, 8:04 pm PDT
Discuss in talkback!

It's the event the entire world has been counting down the days until! That's right, it's The Thirsty Mage X Talk Nintendo Podcast Paper Mario Thousand Year Door Extravaganza!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

It's the crossover we've all been waiting for! The Thirsty Mage and Talk Nintendo Podcast get down and dirty with Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door! It's the first play through for some and for others a revisit, but either way it's a fun game to play and talk about. This was supposed to be part of episode 181, but the convo was flowing so we decided we'd be dropping a bonus episode this week!

Make sure to check out The Thirsty Mage for all your RPG and beer talk needs! Speaking of which, check out The Mage on YouTube, Casey recently did an impressions video for Underhero!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement