Episode 182 - The Thirsty Jim

It's the event the entire world has been counting down the days until! That's right, it's The Thirsty Mage X Talk Nintendo Podcast Paper Mario Thousand Year Door Extravaganza!

It's the crossover we've all been waiting for! The Thirsty Mage and Talk Nintendo Podcast get down and dirty with Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door! It's the first play through for some and for others a revisit, but either way it's a fun game to play and talk about. This was supposed to be part of episode 181, but the convo was flowing so we decided we'd be dropping a bonus episode this week!

It's the event the entire world has been counting down the days until! That's right, it's @TheThirstyMage X @TalkNintendoPod Paper Mario Thousand Year Door Extravaganza!https://t.co/2nixHd6nCU pic.twitter.com/HRahP3qjA5 — TalkNintendoPodcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 9, 2020

Make sure to check out The Thirsty Mage for all your RPG and beer talk needs! Speaking of which, check out The Mage on YouTube, Casey recently did an impressions video for Underhero!

