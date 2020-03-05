Episode 181 - Under Heroes

The boys talk Wings, Air Fryers, DOOM, and Fortnite before being joined by the Kay and Rafael of Paper Castle Games to talk Underhero!

We kick off the episode the only way we know and that's with some Wing talk and Perry... well he's finding new ways to enjoy wings. He's making 'em on his on (I know, what a JIM!) with his newly minted Air Fryer. But onto more pressing topics, Casey took advantage of the DOOM sale and has been messing around with the OG FPS. And speaking of FPS... well Perry isn't playing one at all, but instead playing more Fortnite.

After the break we're honored to be joined by Kay and Rafael of Paper Castle Games to talk about their recent release Underhero. A really cool platformer RPG that feels a bit like Paper Mario, but with a twist! You won't want to miss the interview and you'll definitely want to check out the game!

Make sure to check out Paper Castle Games on twitter and make sure to RT, Like, Follow the episode Tweet for a chance to win a copy of Ski Sniper!

