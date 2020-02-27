Episode 180 - The Good Ol' Days

The boys got a lot to talk about including Brain Training, Minecraft, Goblin Sword, WoW Classic, and some good ol' fashioned Listener Mail!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

What we once thought would be a smaller episode turned into a big ol' boy with plenty of games to talk about. We kick it off with the usual, food talk of course. But as far as games go, Perry has been working hard to make his brain bigger and stronger with Brain Training. Casey's shutting his brain off with Minecraft and both the boys have been messing around with Goblin Sword. Then please forgive Casey's half hour of WoW Classic talk!

While the News isn't plentiful this week, the eShop picks are and then we get into Listener Mail! We always love fielding questions, so please don't hesitate to send them in! Also make sure to leave a 5 Star Review for a chance to win an inbox Animal Crossing amiibo! We're giving away one a week up until the launch of New Horizons!!!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

The boys got a lot to talk about including Brain Training, Minecraft, Goblin Sword, WoW Classic, and some good ol' fashioned Listener Mail!https://t.co/c8CmhqiTyq



Remember to drop us a 5 star review for a chance to win an inbox Animal Crossing amiibo! pic.twitter.com/THj8PxlhaG — TalkNintendoPodcast (@TalkNintendoPod) February 27, 2020

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!