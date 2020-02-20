Episode 179 - You've Unlocked Easy Mode + AC Direct Reactions

Alex Culafi joins the boys to talk Kunio Kun Collection, Number Trivia, The Bivs being a big ol' cheater, and Devil May Cry 3! Then it's all things Animal Crossing Direct!

The cutest boy in Boston stops in to talk some vidgya games. We got plenty to talk about including Kunio Kun Collection, Number Trivia, and Devil May Cry 3. Then it's the Direct we've all been waiting for... or, well it is a Direct and Animal Crossing is going to rock, but let's be serious, we all want to know about the unknown! Regardless, we're stoked about Animal Crossing and we talk about everything from the Direct, which you can also watch with video below.

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!