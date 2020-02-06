We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 177 - Training Our Brains

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - February 6, 2020, 3:22 pm PST
Discuss in talkback!

The boys talk Game of the Year, Mario & Sonic, and Brain Training! Oh and Wingstop, of course.

Direct Download

The boys are back at it and before we can even get into Wingstop talk Perry wants to talk Game of the Year. But then of course we get back to Wingstop. Oh and some Mario & Sonic action with a little Brain Training peppered in as well!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

