Episode 176 - Picking on Pikmin

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - January 30, 2020, 2:38 pm PST
The boys each bring a new game to the table. Perry's been jamming away on Aggelos and Casey's navigating the strange world of Mosaic. Then we get into a brand new segment, "This Stinks on ICE".

Perry continues his gaming hot streak with Aggelos which just so happens to be our Game of the Week over on Instagram! Casey on the other hand is diving into the odd world of Mosaic. Speaking of odd, ever think you'd hear Perry argue that Sonic is cooler than Mario? Well you won't want to miss our new segment, "This Stinks on ICE".

