Episode 175 - The Ultimate Crossover

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - January 23, 2020, 3:41 pm PST
Perry hits Casey with the big ol' surprise crossover craziness to kick off the show. Then they're joined by the Fabraz boys to talk Skellboy!

Perry's usually up to no good, but this time around he did... good! Surprising I know, but he hits Casey with a crazy crossover game to start it off before the boys work their way into a series of Quick Bites. Then Fabian and Ben stop by to talk about Skellboy, Fabraz's latest published game!

Make sure to follow Fabraz to keep up with the latest on Skellboy!

