Episode 175 - The Ultimate Crossover

Perry hits Casey with the big ol' surprise crossover craziness to kick off the show. Then they're joined by the Fabraz boys to talk Skellboy!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Perry's usually up to no good, but this time around he did... good! Surprising I know, but he hits Casey with a crazy crossover game to start it off before the boys work their way into a series of Quick Bites. Then Fabian and Ben stop by to talk about Skellboy, Fabraz's latest published game!

Make sure to follow Fabraz to keep up with the latest on Skellboy!

Follow @Fabrazz

Perry hits Casey with the big ol' surprise crossover craziness to kick off the show. Then they're joined by the @Fabrazz boys to talk #Skellboy!https://t.co/ycLcD5XznO pic.twitter.com/wdNGYuff3p — TalkNintendoPodcast (@TalkNintendoPod) January 23, 2020

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!