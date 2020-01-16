We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 174 - The 2019 Jimmie Awards

by Perry Burkum, Casey Gibson, and Justin Nation - January 16, 2020, 2:27 pm PST
Justin joins the boys for the 2019 Jimmie Awards and our Top 5 Games of the Year!

2019 has come and gone, almost. That's right it's time for our annual Jimmie Awards. Justin Nation joins us because he's played just about every game released this year, so there was no man more qualified. In addition to the Jimmies, we also give our Top 5 Game lists for 2019!

Don't forget to follow Nindie Spotlight to keep up with everything Justin is up to!

