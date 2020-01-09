We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 173 - Hindsight is 2020

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - January 9, 2020, 2:39 pm PST
The boys talk Ori and the Blind Forest, Nintendo Direct (not the one you might expect), Wingstop and Mystery History!

The boys are back at it with a beefy episode that starts a little differently than normal. Instead of starting with what we've been playing, the topic of the show kicks it off this week. Cassie and Pert talk about the possibilities of a January Nintendo Direct and no it isn't the Pokemon one that was conveniently announced after recording. Then Casey gives us the low-down on Ori and the Blind Forest while Perry hits Casey with a Mystery History!

