Episode 172 - A Jimmie New Year

Kynan Pearson of Donkey Kong Country Returns and Metroid Prime fame, joins the boys to talk about Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Baba Is You, Ninja games, and our Dream Game segment!

Our friend Kynan Pearson, who just so happened to work on Donkey Kong Country Returns, Metroid Prime 2 and 3, and a bunch of other rad projects, stops by for some New Years fun. The boys kick it off with some Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 talk before moving into Kynan's Quick Bites on Baba Is You, Link's Awakening, and The Ninja Saviors. To finish off the show Kynan breaks down his dream scenario where he created a spiritual successor to Super Mario Bros. 2.

Happy New Year! Make sure to check out Kynan over on Twitter.

