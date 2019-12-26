Episode 171 - Ta-Ta Turtle Man

The boys enjoy a post Christmas chat including discussion on Pokemon Shield, Kuukiyomi: Consider It!, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Wargroove, and more!

The boys gather to talk about Christmas and vidgya games. Perry's been busy with a random collection of games including Frogger, Lion King, Wargroove and Kuukiyomi: Consider It!. Casey has been digging into his Christmas gifts with Pokemon Shield and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

