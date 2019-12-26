We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 171 - Ta-Ta Turtle Man

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - December 26, 2019, 8:37 pm PST
The boys enjoy a post Christmas chat including discussion on Pokemon Shield, Kuukiyomi: Consider It!, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Wargroove, and more!

The boys gather to talk about Christmas and vidgya games. Perry's been busy with a random collection of games including Frogger, Lion King, Wargroove and Kuukiyomi: Consider It!. Casey has been digging into his Christmas gifts with Pokemon Shield and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

