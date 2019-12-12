Episode 169 - Jim Culture

Xander stops by to talk Ring Fit Adventure, Children of Morta, Return Of The Obra Dinn, and Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag! Then the gang breaks down all the announcements from the Indie World Showcase.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Xander drops by for a full episode this time around and with him he's brought his impressions of Ring Fit Adventure and Return Of The Obra Dinn. Perry's been busy jamming out on more Children of Morta and revisiting the wonderful world of Assassin's Creed IV. And Casey? Well he's just a big ol jimbot.

Following the eShop and some News bits, the boys break down the latest from the Indie World Showcase. It featured a ton of games, many of which seem like they'll be some good ol fashioned Jimmie fun.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!