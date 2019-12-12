We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 169 - Jim Culture

by Perry Burkum, Casey Gibson, and Xander Morningstar - December 12, 2019, 4:05 pm PST
Xander stops by to talk Ring Fit Adventure, Children of Morta, Return Of The Obra Dinn, and Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag! Then the gang breaks down all the announcements from the Indie World Showcase.

Direct Download

Xander drops by for a full episode this time around and with him he's brought his impressions of Ring Fit Adventure and Return Of The Obra Dinn. Perry's been busy jamming out on more Children of Morta and revisiting the wonderful world of Assassin's Creed IV. And Casey? Well he's just a big ol jimbot.

Following the eShop and some News bits, the boys break down the latest from the Indie World Showcase. It featured a ton of games, many of which seem like they'll be some good ol fashioned Jimmie fun.

