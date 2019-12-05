We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 168 - Hoodickey

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - December 5, 2019, 4:14 pm PST
The boys reminisce about Link to The Past and Link Between Worlds then Perry hits Casey with the ol' Mystery History!

Casey's taking a dip into memory pond, revisiting one of his all time favorites, Link to The Past.The convo shifts into some Link Between Worlds talk, resulting in Perry realizing he needs to get his bathing suite and jump on in. Then Perry slams Casey with a surprise Mystery History!

