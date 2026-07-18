Episode 984: Iconic Ball Action

We are not talking about [redacted due to litigiousness].

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Canada is on fire and the sky here is poison.

Cause and effect.

And as a result, the final of the world's second-most Iconic Ball Action is at risk from poison air.

I don't really have a long narrative to weave this week, I just think the phrase "Iconic Ball Action" is the work of a wordplay auteur.

Homer

Shakespeare

Ohshima

Mononyms earned, worthy of legacy.

We do have a reminder this week; we will be doing a RetroActive on Sonic Mania (and it's Iconic Ball... you get the idea) in a few weeks. You should consider getting on that and telling us about it.

Shorter show, shorter bullshitting in the article. We are a monotome - a word I'm pretty sure I just coined - this week. That is to say, just an email segment.

We start with a primer from "frequent listener" GX on Sonic Mania. He is something of an expert on the topic. It's a good starting point for many of our listeners who may not be as well-versed in Sonic gameplay.

The only other email we handle this week asks us to revive an old RFN classic segment and "grade" Nintendo. But in 2026 we need to grade them a bit differently: we're using XBOX management phrases that mean nothing.

Does Nintendo "Core before more," do they "Stay rebellious," and do they even "Sabotage the product to delay shipping so management can't liquidate the team." One of those was not from the list, but I would argue I did not make it up.

You can tell us if we're successfully outworking the problem by send your letter to all members of the "Radio Free Nintendo family".