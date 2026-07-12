Episode 983: Get Back at Your First Responders With Swipe Fees

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The fun part about the RFN recording schedule is knowing you said something factually incorrect and waiting three to four days for the rest of the world to tell you about. If its a minor thing, we might be able to correct the edit. If it is a larger blunder, the options are limited.

We've been making a mistake for quite some time now. Well-over a month ago, Jonny suggested Episode 999 but a RetroActive on the DS game Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (999). This seemed perfectly apt. It also seemed far enough away that it didn't spur further research.

This was a mistake.

This week RFN kicks off with a blizzard of half-announcements: ideas that are missing central pieces of information. Usually enough to get started, but not enough to fully inform, these half-announcements deal with two RetroActives and Episode 1000. I say two RetroActives because... there are two of them, but also because 999 seemed so theoretically far away that I decided an additional RetroActive should happen before it.

It really wasn't that far away, but we started the research for the sooner RetroActive instead of confirming a basic fact about the 999 RetroActive.

You see, 999 was rereleased as "Zero Escape: The Nonary Game" on a number of platforms. This remake features some of the creature comforts from Zero Escape: Virtues Last Reward, which would greatly assist in getting through the game for a RetroActive. And, of course, it must be on Switch. We all assumed this.

You assumed this.

Nobody bothered to check.

We've spoken about it multiple times.

...999 is not on Switch. The Nonary Game release is on 3DS but, of course, 3DS is gone.

Steam, PS4, Xbox? All set. Switch? No.

So for now, let's put the 999 RetroActive on hold. DS copies of that game are expensive. Let's focus on the next RetroActive, the Switch launch year RetroActive.

Once again, something weird has happened. We're doing Sonic Mania, and I don't understand in the slightest we got here. But we did. So, we'll be doing that in early August. Radio Free Nintendo presents a Sonic game. I'm sure this will go great.

Right, last bit of news. Episode 1000 will be recorded live in a fixed-length telethon format. This will not be "James spends 14 hours of a Saturday producing an endless stream of content until his brain melts and his back screams." This will be five to six hours to raise money for [INSERT CHARITY HERE].

We're still working on that part. And the agenda. And the date.

There's a lot in flux here, but we'll get it.

Anyway, we're really bad at planning, even after 1000 episodes.

But this week is not episode 1000. This is episode 983. And this week we have additional announcements: new content for Mario Kart World, end of life for Mario Kart Tour, and Switch repair options for you. James also proves to be the bigger man by passive-aggressively responding to a passive-aggressive email about his Star Fox impressions from last week. As a reminder, he is the bigger man. Mature, enlightened, handsome, and definitely not writing this article.

Finally, after thirty minutes of preamble we get to actual New Business. James is deep into Rhythm Heaven Groove and Guillaume and Greg have... had other obligations, leaving James to awkwardly explore this very weird space on his lonesome. Guillaume did have time for $2 pea-removal game Heavy Machinery vs Shumai, which you should definitely look at. RFN is weird.

It doesn't get any less strange with Listener Mail. Our first question asks if there are Nintendo 64 games that would have been better served on the PlayStation. The second asks how Best Buy pays Nintendo for games bought with reward points. The topic does not stay there for long.

You can get financial advice here*.

* We do not offer financial advice.