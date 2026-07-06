Episode 982: All We Wanted Was to Pull a Sword Out of a Man's Forehead

I too hate Mondays.

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I don't have a lot to say this week, it's miserably hot and I just want to go live inside my refrigerator. To make matters worse, I'm in an endless battle with Rhythm Heaven Groove to calibrate my TV. We are not on speaking terms.

I have Jon texting me video of Sid Vicious standing on top of a freshly-crushed rental car, and I'm trying not to make WCW losing $30m in a single year doing these kinds of stunts into a metaphor for XBOX.

I'm a busy man, as you can see. I have important things going on.

I cannot be asked to entertain you in this podcast article this week. I passed my creative writing classes well-over a decade ago, there is no teaching assistant to impress by using an allusion to a Northern Semitic storm god to explain the on-going drama roiling PlayStation... PR. Ba'al would have removed the drive also.

James, in his infinite wisdom, did not ask his crew to help him align the New Business order. This means Jon starts us off with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Both Gui and James have been prodding him to play this game for over a year. It's time has come.

Speaking of Guillaume and appraising ancient artifacts, his long-suffering headset has finally slipped from this mortal coil, and now he is attempting to get used to a newer model. He also been playing roguelike brawler Absolum.

Just about everyone (except Jon) has been playing Rhythm Heaven Groove, but it was only released that day so impressions are early.

Just about everyone (except Gui) has been playing Star Fox, but it... released a couple of weeks ago; and is a very direct remake. We know what this game is.

There was a break somewhere in the middle of that New Business.

That said, we wrap the show with some Listener Mail: emails from the far past that are also from the present and "concerns" with the Ocarina of Time remake.

Send it.