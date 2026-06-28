Episode 981: We're So WinBack Direct

Koei stocks are through the roof.

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Can RFN meme a WinBack Remake into happening? The Internet managed to meme XBOX into reviving Battletoads and ...a company currently wearing the skin of the long-dead Atari was allowed to revive Bubsy by an allegedly merciful God.

But not the skin of that Atari. Unless you were thinking about the correct Atari already.

In that case yes, the skin of that Atari.

Let's try to build a case for this idea. Technically the game already got remade for PS2 but let's not talk about that; it undermines the argument.

WinBack's cover mechanics were highly influential - making their way into Metal Gear Solid 2, Resident Evil, and Gears of Wa...oh right, this road leads back to XBOX. Those are dangerous waters.

New tact: This Omega Force-developed Koei title presents a chance for Nintendo to continue to foster a healthy relationship with Koei Tecmo. A WinBack remake is a business investment first, and a possible tens of thousands-seller second.

This is clearly an idea who's time has come and I thank you for consuming my clearly thought-out idea.

It's a lot of New Business this week. Greg, James, and Gui have all been playing the Rhythm Heaven Groove demo. Greg has some detailed impressions of Super Scram Kitty. Guillaume alleges he is playing something called WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted; this is dubious. James continues to offer New Business on two-sitting (or less) games with The Last Salvage Squad. Then, after a break, Jon and Greg take on Star Fox - which is actually Star Fox 64 but Nintendo hates numbers now. Mario Kart Not 7 was always the correct argument.

We also beg for your RetroActive ideas - assuming they comport with our rules and then attack the question: is the Neo Geo retro-console worth the price?

You can answer both pleas here.