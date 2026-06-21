Episode 980: The Amazing Digital Blockchain

I've recently secured a billion dollars on behalf of an anonymous investor.

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We were on a schedule this week. I am also on a schedule this week.

Normally, this is how I would transition into some sophistry about schedules or similar.

Let's forego this today. Let's get right to the nature of the... THE AMAZING DIGIAL CIRCUS IS IN FORTNITE.

I cannot even begin to contemplate if this is synergistic to the brand - is Pomni trapped inside Fortnite? Does playing as her continue the psychological torture that is slowly consuming her? Or, conversely, is this deeply inappropriate... for mostly the same reasons?

Well, entirely the same reasons.

DJ Diesel and Pomni, together at last.

This concludes our weekly-mandated nonsense.

It's New Business all the way down this week. Jon is trying out Pokémon Champions, the new official way to have Pokémon tournaments. He also explores the end of Destiny 2 and more broadly the fate of Microsoft and Sony studios as their various live games die. We also talk about the blockchain. There's no reason for this.

James has the most express New Business that has ever existed: he espouses the gospel of Pikuniku - a bite-sized game with a temporarily bite-sized price. It's silly, fun, and ever so slightly transgressive.

Guillaume has finally found the canonical ending of The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy. He's also a bit unimpressed by the puzzles of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. His last piece of New Business is Beatdown City Survivors.

Greg concludes the show with his early thoughts on Mina the Hollower, which it turns out isn't great for second screen play. He compares it to Shadow Labyrinth and Metroid: Other M. Also, Wii U classic Scram Kitty is back with Super Scram Kitty. No buddy on rails these days.

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