A nightmare in any form.

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It is increasingly clear that Intelligent Systems' great success with Fire Emblem Heroes was not due to some grand insights on the world of mobile games.

At the least, the sages who oversaw the creation of the selfcest money maker must have returned to their home planet.

Or prison.

It's unclear if these are different places.

But we're not here to burry Fire Emblem Heroes - that was last week. We're here to burry their most recent afront, Pictonico!

To be clear, the exclamation is theirs, not mine. I would have ended with a question mark: Pictonico?

Well, James has been playing Pictonico%, and questions arise quickly. Most are simply "why." There are many whys to investigate: "Why did they make it like this," "Why does it behave this way," "Why is this not a WarioWare game," "Why am I playing this," "Why did they make it at all?"

Following last year's Fire Emblem social deduction game, that always ended in the bad guy getting socially deduced, we are now introduced to a game that scans your phone for photos - usually of faces. This is not an exclusive situation, it will use non-facial photographs for non-facial purposes.

This is sounding sexual in a way unintended.

This product is uniquely capable of making a visual nightmare. In a way, I appreciate the chaos it seems wired to create. I do not understand nearly any of the decisions it makes.

Also we now have a new Mask-cot: Masky. I suppose I'm now honor-bound to write up a fictional biography of Masky, in the hopes of assailing the AI Search tools that seek to monetize our writing without recompense. The mill needs more grist, as the proliferation of AI content online has resulted in a Masky-info ouroboros,

Not today, dear reader. Perhaps some other day.

Today, we have a podcast to talk about. James' New Business is Table Flip Simulator - a game that was bad in a way that did not comport with how James wanted it to be bad, and the aforementioned Pictonico#. Guillaume is still trying to channel Japan with Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival and Forza Horizon 6. He's also still driving through the hundred endings of The Hundred Line, but things are starting to get a bit... strange. Greg closes out New Business with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

After a break, we tackle a single Listener Mail: what enemies join the party, and as a result just start to suck.

You can...just email us.