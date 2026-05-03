Episode 973: Progress is Being Made on Multiple Fronts

Not a one of those fronts are actual progress.

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I tried to write this article as a choose your own adventure, no intention to violate trademarks, podcast article. This absolute folly required I write the article asynchronously, and then make sure that I can weave it together in various paths so that all sections can be hit and that from every segment it is possible to reach all other segments - short of the introduction.

This took a remarkable amount of time for a joke that was near-instantly threadbare. As an example:

Section 2

Reunions are upon us. Guillaume and Greg both return this week. For Greg it was a single absence that gave us the depressing state of the industry episode last week. For Guillaume, he's been gone a solid five episodes - ignoring the fact one of those episodes did not actually happen. He may be unaware of this, and James can continue to leverage his spotless hosting record.

This is already very weird. Are you:

A: Already sick of this joke and just want to get on with it? Go to Section 4

B: Curious if the title had something to do with this elaborate exercise that surely wasted half an hour to write. Go to Section 1

C: Desire the infinite reassurance of a loop without end. Go to Section 2



Why would I do this? Well, you see I am suddenly freed up this week as I do not need to also edit the podcast because Guillaume is back! Not only is... well I guess you saw that in the example text above. I hope you picked Option A.

Greg and James have both set out to escape the Moon and embrace paternal obligations with Pragmata. Both have finished the game, and James has completed the postgame content as well. This turns into a fairly lengthy discussion that takes up just under half the episode. It is as spoiler-free as possible, though contents from the demo are largely fair game.

After a break, Guillaume tell us about his trip to Japan. This includes a stop at the odd Nintendo Museum and a look at the sad state of the Japanese arcade ecosystem.

Jon is on some weird stuff. Note, that this stuff does not include Oblivion. He's playing Housemarque's newest game Saros, some pay-to-win Tecmo Bowl-likes, and Pokémon with the assistance of AI. Oblivion is his enemy and my ally.