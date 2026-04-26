Episode 972: Jean Ubisoft's Business Travels

The ultimate guide to fully healthy industries like: gaming, carriage building, and commercial whaling.

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I want to be rich.

Not morally "wealthy," capable of taking care of my family and giving them a shot at achieving their dreams.

I want to be rich.

I want my banker to pay house calls, just to see how I'm doing. I want parking for my yachts to be a chief concern to my company. Plural.

I cannot be caught dead on Mr. Jones Wednesday Whirlwind on a Thursday.

I want to exploit my way to generational wealth. I want to create a Roblox game.

Here's the pitch: we are going to steal a bunch of 12 year old's phones, and pull up their TikTok feed. Let's be honest, they shouldn't have a phone anyway - this is a societal service we are providing.

We are going to craft Roblox items based on whatever trending memes we find. Nobody owns them - allegedly - so by Internet law they're free. Then we are going to make a very basic game where you can win those items. Everyone playing is competing against every other player - and it is expressly pay to win.

Not a "pay for advantage."

Victory is expressly conditioned on outspending your opponents.

We are going to reproduce this game every three months with new memes from freshly-stolen iPhones.

And by we, I mean you. I am an ideas man - here to collect the wealth. You are the one at risk of a theft charge. We are not the same. I have to supervise the cleaning staff while they wax the deck of Monday's Elysium

Anyway, Greg is out this week but we're joined by Syrenne. We talk about... oh.

Uh...

Well you see, kids have a seat. We have some news. It's going to be difficult for you to hear.

Okay, we talk about the state of the industry.

It's... not great.

Hopefully you learn something. The house isn't on fire, but someone is building a remarkable amount of the non-load bearing walls exclusively out of matchsticks and oil soaked rags.