Episode 964: It's Bokoblin Time

I had to look up how to spell this thing's name just so we could make this dreadful title.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

We've spoken quite a bit about Nintendo's transmedia usage of Mario. We've had Mario merchandising for decades, but the ramp-up from the dark days of the Wii U have been consistent and noticeable.

My Mario - a line of Mario product confronts a very specific challenge. The late Satoru Iwata used the phrase "licensed product really leads to consumers’ smiles" when talking about ideal use of Nintendo IP. The goal wasn't just to protect their brands but to deepen these connections.

Whether or not children are currently engaging in console gaming, or if they're adrift in the Obby Sea of Roblox, is irrelevant when you're talking about the zero to five year old demographic. This is a population who's media diet is largely whatever their parents select, they have not obtained such agency.

And so now we find ourselves with wooden Nintendo Mario blocks. They are amiibo, because presumably this is some kind of standing internal requirement for internally produced toys that was maliciously complied with for this project. And so now, we can twist Mario's face.

Perhaps they are bringing a smile to Mario's face, by force. Iwata's legacy lives on.

Delaying our Top Five of 2025 into March, 2026 is a deeply RFN thing to do. It's easy to blame Jon, largely because he does deserve it but also because he never mounts an effective defense. His defenses are somehow better when he isn't present so perhaps today is his bet argument.

When Jon gets back feel free to boo him.

Instead, we spend this week talking about Xenoblade Chronciles X going double edition with the Definitive Edition Switch 2 Edition. This is not necessarily the Xenoblade game we would tee up for the Switch 2 Edition, but it was the most obvious one. We also have a bit of pull at the above Hello Mario and get broadly distracted by whatever nonsense Hamster is up to.

After damned near 40 minutes of preamble we finally make our way into New Business. Greg has some quick thoughts on FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE and then we take a break!

After the clearly well-earned break, we resume our New Business. James has the Virtual Boy shell, and inflicts significant pain on himself by using for unintended purposes. He then inflicts additional pain with the intended purpose: playing The Mansion of Innsmouth. It's bad.

And after all this, we are once again distracted, now by discussing Morbius. The movie. In 2026. RFN continues apace.

Guillaume wraps up our New Business with an update on Hundred Line and thoughts on Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. He also took a look at The Punisher arcade game from Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection.

Lastly, we spiral a little bit into the Pokémon Company's recent purchases in an attempt to make their TGC a product people can actually buy.