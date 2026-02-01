Episode 961: Only Games With the Cultural Cachet of Quest for Camelot May Apply

We're going to hold the NSO to a higher standard.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Two years ago Nintendo set a standard for what games belong on the NSO and, by extension, what games do not.

Quest for Camelot, still no definitive article, cast a pall over the entire NSO service. Even I failed to see the true quality of such art.

To take this Titus-produced title at face value is to miss the rich cultural ore imprisoned in a crust of earth and quartz. It is like taking a party van of Praxiteles, Donatello, Bernini, and Canova to La Galleria Nazionale, a contemporary art museum in Rome - a city where each has contributed immeasurably to the cultural heritage. Some galleries contain works that would seem familiar and that they would be able to appreciate, but anything with postmodern art would be beyond their understanding. They could not grasp the forms they see.

Nintendo is not so bound by convention. They understand that an artform is as elastic as the artist wills it to be. There is no bad art, only bad art appreciators. Quest of Camelot shapes and distends the bounds of the video game artform, challenging the audience to understand the intent of doors that are identical to walls and a save feature that costs money. The texture of the piece is the message and the message the texture.

Rather than putting people-pleasing unchallenging, mass-market, art in their digital gallery - Nintendo hosts a more sophisticated exhibition.

I am unable to continue this joke any further.

Jon is out this week, and somehow the crew manages to really only handle two email. The first asks what "Hall of Fame" games took us by surprise, the other seeks to identify omissions from the NSO service.

After these email we do gesture broadly at the Nintendo Directs for Super Mario Galaxy movie and Tomodachi Life. We also recognize the inevitable arrival of the Virtual Boy.

Send the emails here.